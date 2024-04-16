Courtland Sutton was not at the Denver Broncos' voluntary workouts on Monday, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 28-year-old Sutton is seeking a new contract, Pelissero notes.

#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, per source.



Sutton is going on his 10th starting QB in seven seasons and has only $2 million guaranteed left on his deal. He had 10 TDs in 2023 while ranking 56th in targets. pic.twitter.com/93rA35XdM4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2024

In 16 games in 2023, Sutton hauled in 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. A second-round pick out of Southern Methodist in 2018, Sutton was the 56th-most targeted wideout last season.

In 81 games over six seasons, the Brenham, TX native has amassed 4,259 yards on 298 receptions with 24 TDs.

Sutton was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, the only season of his career in which he hit the 1,000-yards receiving mark when he finished with 1,112.

He is currently set to enter the third year of a four-year, $60.8 million deal.

Pelissero notes that the 2024 season will see Sutton play with a 10th different starting quarterback over his NFL career.