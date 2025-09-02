Gabe Davis is headed back to Orchard Park.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the free-agent wide receiver is signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis will initially join the team's practice roster as he recuperates from a torn meniscus.

Davis appeared in 64 games over four seasons for the Bills, hauling in 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns after originally being selected with the 128th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. The Sanford, FL native's biggest moment in a Bills uniform came during a 2023 AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he recorded eight receptions for 201 yards and four TDs in the team's 42-36 overtime defeat.

In the spring of 2024, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His lone campaign with the team was a disappointing one. Davis played in 10 games last season, recording 20 catches for 239 yards and two TDs. It was the lowest offensive output of his five-year career. He was released by the team in May.

The Bills, seeking a sixth straight AFC East title, open up their season at home on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.