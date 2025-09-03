HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Raiders turned down his trade request and he didn't know what his future looked like with the organization.

“We're all going to find out together,” Meyers said Wednesday in his first comments since making the request. “Whatever they want to do, they want to do. If they don't, I'll be good regardless.”

Meyers comes off his first 1,000-yard season. He caught 87 passes in 2024 for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. Meyers was the only NFL receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, with at least 85 targets and no dropped passes.

Meyers, who turns 29 on Nov. 9, requested a trade last week when he and the club failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. He enters the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal.

“They're looking at me to see if they want me here,” Meyers said. “I'm looking at them to see if I want to be around them. So we're all kind of doing the same thing, and we're going to see how it plays out.”

But rather than hold out or attend but not participate in practices, Meyers has continued to work with his teammates as they prepare for Sunday's season opener at New England.

He went through a similar situation with the Patriots, but became a free agent and signed with Las Vegas in March 2023. Meyers acknowledged a little extra motivation in his first game back there since leaving.

“Obviously, I'm human,” Meyers said. “I'm just excited to get back and be in a familiar spot. As far as on the field, I'm going to be excited to be on the field. Regardless of whether it was here or there, I'm going to go out and enjoy it.”

