Mike Williams won't be making his return to the Los Angeles Chargers after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 30-year-old wide receiver's agent, Tory Dandy, informed the team on Thursday night that his client is retiring.

The team seemingly confirmed the news with a post on social media later on Thursday.

Williams had been set to begin training camp on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

The seventh overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Williams spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bolts. He was released by the Chargers last spring and signed with the New York Jets. After the acquisition of Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets shipped Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which resulted in Williams play 18 games in 2024. He had 21 receptions for 298 yards between the two teams.

Williams returned to the Chargers as a free agent earlier in the offseason. He finishes his career having appeared in 106 games, recording 330 receptions on 546 targets for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns.

His best season statistically came in 2021 when Williams had 1,146 receiving yards on 129 catches and nine TDs.