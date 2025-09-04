CINCINNATI (AP) — For the first time in three years, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins enters the season without his contract situation on his mind.

In 2023 and 2024, he wasn’t able to work out a contract extension with the Bengals leading up to the start of the season. He hit the free agent market in March, and then the Bengals front office finalized a four-year deal with Higgins.

“It means a lot,” Higgins said. “I appreciate the guys upstairs. I appreciate (owner) Mike Brown, (executive vice president) Katie Blackburn. The whole organization for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to play for this organization. It’s a blessing from God.”

With that level of security, he said that he’s able to approach 2025 and Sunday's opener at the Cleveland Browns with a different mentality.

“In previous years, it was betting on myself,” Higgins said. “Doing what I need to do to deserve a contract and things of that nature. Now, it’s putting my best foot forward to keep playing my best football to put our team in the best position to win and make it to the playoffs. Then when we make it to the big game, win it.”

In addition to Higgins, the Bengals signed a long-term deal with All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase during the offseason. Chase’s four-year deal keeps the core of the Bengals offense together.

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in passing yards last season, and he has given a lot of credit to his two star receivers. Bengals captain Ted Karras, the team’s starting center, said that Chase and Higgins make up a big piece of the Bengals’ identity.

“Those guys deserve and have earned everything that they’ve gotten,” Karras said. “They showed up every day in the spring and every day in camp ready to go. They set an example for this team. They’re worth 30% of a billion between the two of them. That’s really special. That’s a great example for everyone for how to work, how to be a professional and how to produce.”

Coach Zac Taylor has said that he wants to build the Bengals offense around having an efficient completion percentage as well as an explosive element. Higgins’ ability to reel in catches on quick plays over the middle as well as deep catches down the sideline have resulted in critical plays for the Bengals since Higgins was drafted in 2020.

When defenses throw more coverage at Chase, Higgins has capitalized. And when defenses throw more coverage at Higgins, Chase has taken advantage.

“We want to put pressure on the defense,” Taylor said. “There’s no three better players that showcase that than (Burrow, Chase and Higgins). When they line up, all eyes are on them. When Tee and Ja’Marr are going through pregame warmups, everybody on the other sideline is looking at them. They’re watching Joe. You watch the other quarterback coaches, the coordinator, they are watching Joe throw the ball. We don’t take that for granted.”

Higgins said that at different points of last season, he wasn’t sure whether or not he was in the middle of his final year with the Bengals. He said that he made a point to take in the scene during the Bengals' final home game of 2024.

“Before that game, I knew that it could have been my last one,” Higgins said. “I wanted to go out with a bang. That was my plan going into the game. That whole week, I was like, I’ve got to go out with a bang. I’ve got to go out with a bang. Then I had my best game since I’ve been here.”

Higgins had 131 receiving yards as well as three touchdowns in that 30-24 win over the Broncos in Week 17 last season.

But after re-signing with the Bengals in March, he has many more games at Paycor Stadium ahead of him.

“I never want to take any moment for granted,” Higgins said. “You enjoy that time with your brothers.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl