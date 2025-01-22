Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma has accepted an invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 1, as announced by the Senior Bowl on X.

Elgersma is the lone player to come from a Canadian school to accept an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, though Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is also from Canada.

This marks the seventh-consecutive year in which a Canadian has participated in the Senior Bowl. The 2024 Senior Bowl featured offensive lineman Isaiah Adams and tight end Theo Johnson - who was selected by the New York Giants in the NFL Draft two months later.

Elgersma took home the 2024 Hec Crighton award after throwing for 4,252 yards and 35 touchdowns to go with another seven rushing touchdowns. Elgersma's Golden Hawks lost to Laval in the Vanier Cup, 22-17, on Nov. 23, 2024.

Elgersma was ranked No. 20 on the recently-released winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-20 prospects for the 2025 CFL Draft - a list which also ranked Ayomanor No. 3.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Elgersma spent three preseasons at CFL training camps and has worked with QB Country - a quarterback development company that recently worked with top NFL Draft picks Drake Maye and Bo Nix before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Senior Bowl is the final game action for NFL Draft prospects to impress scouts before the draft focus shifts to the combine and other evaluation methods.

Players that have completed their final year of college eligibility are showcased in the Senior Bowl, but must be invited to participate.