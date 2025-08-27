CINCINNATI (AP) — After the Cincinnati Bengals' front office reached a compromise with Trey Hendrickson and gave him a pay raise for 2025, the All-Pro pass rusher returned to practice on Wednesday.

“It’s good to have it behind us,” said Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season. “It’s getting close to the season. A very humbling experience.”

While Hendrickson didn’t receive the long-term security he said he would have wanted in his new deal, the Bengals' offer was enticing enough for Hendrickson to end his hold-in.

Hendrickson will receive a $14 million raise for this season, increasing his salary to as much as $30 million with incentives. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“The priority was always (playing for) the 2025 Bengals whatever this looked like,” Hendrickson said. “Unfortunately for me I can’t write my own contracts. That’s something that we had common ground in finding and that’s what we’re doing now and that’s what’s best for the 2025 Bengals is to just suit up and play. I’m humbled by the experience.”

Hendrickson requested a trade in March, but that didn’t come to fruition. After skipping organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp, Hendrickson also didn’t show up for the start of training camp in July.

He returned late in the first week of camp and had been working out with the Bengals’ strength staff before watching practice from the sideline.

The strength staff “did a great job of keeping me in shape in terms of conditioning and weightlifting,” Hendrickson said. “We really got after it this last month. This practice went well. Football is a tough sport and I’m looking forward to getting back into shape, but I am ready to go.”

Hendrickson said the revised contract for one year with no future years on the deal hadn’t always been an option that was on the table.

“When it presented itself, I was incredibly humbled by it,” Hendrickson said. “My wife and I prayed about it and it was something we collectively felt good about. In retrospect if it helps with that extension I signed and also in some ways helps the 2025 Bengals, I feel like it’s a mutual common ground. It’s a mutual respect that we weren’t finding solutions any other way.”

With months of negotiations behind him, Hendrickson can turn his attention toward getting ready for the Bengals’ season opener at Cleveland on Sept. 7.

He’s the only Pro Bowler on an inexperienced Bengals defense that’s counting on a big season from him.

“It was unfortunate that it took so long, but we’re here,” Hendrickson said. “The 2025 Bengals are hopefully a better team with me on it.”

