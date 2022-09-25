The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the handling of #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their game against the #Bills today in Miami, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Multiple reports suggested that the 24-year-old was evaluated for a concussion during halftime after Tagovailoa connected with fellow Alabama Crimson Tide product Jaylen Waddle when Tagovailoa's helmet made contact with the turf due to a tackle from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa came up stumbling and was helped to the sideline.

Tagovailoa reportedly was evaluated and passed concussion protocol and returned for the start of the second half.

My understanding of the Tua Tagovailoa situation: He tweaked his back in the 1st quarter on a sneak and didn’t miss time. After the Matt Milano hit, his back locked up — leading to him wobbling. Into the locker room for a full concussion check. Fully cleared. Now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Pelissero adds that "Under the 2020 CBA, the NFLPA, NFL Management Council or any player has the right (independently or collectively) to bring forward a complaint about an alleged failure to follow concussion protocol, to be investigated and resolved by the union and management council"