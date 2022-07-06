The National Hockey League released its regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

It is the first time in three years the NHL will start and end the season on its normal dates.

The season is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 7 when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators play the first in a pair of games in Prague.

Games in North America begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will raise their banner to the rafters against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Four Canadian teams will also begin their seasons on Oct. 12 as the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers will host the Vancouver Canucks.

The Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames will begin their seasons on Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Buffalo Sabres and Avalanche, respectively.

Winnipeg will be the last Canadian team to kick off its season, as they host the Rangers at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 14.

The final day of the regular season is scheduled for April 13, 2023.