We have another big night of hockey this Saturday night, but the biggest news in the hockey ecosystem this week came outside of the NHL.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League is launching its expansion process with plans to add two franchises for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Amy Scheer, senior vice president of business operations, said the league will be sending requests for proposals to a number of markets, and the PWHL will be open to applications from other cities.

The cities of Detroit (-115) and Pittsburgh (+105) have emerged as the favourites on FanDuel, while Calgary (+250) and Quebec City (+300) are the only two Canadian locations on the market with odds shorter than 7-to-1.

Quebec City has already announced its intention of being a candidate for expansion, while Detroit and Pittsburgh appear to be natural landing spots after the league hosted neutral site games during its inaugural season last year in each market.

What cities will have a PWHL expansion team in 2025-2026 season? City Odds Detroit, MI -115 Pittsburgh, PA +105 Chicago, IL +200 Calgary, AB +250 Quebec City, QC +300 Philadelphia, PA +750 Edmonton, AB +900 Halifax, NS +1100 Seattle, WA +1400 Vancouver, BC +1400 Las Vegas, NV +1600

But before we find out who will land a new PWHL team, we have some hockey in the men’s game to sort out.

Let’s take a look at the five most public teams on FanDuel, some trending plus-money props, and see if mom can finally cash an anytime goal parlay after coming up a leg short in each of the last two weeks.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

MOST POPULAR NHL TEAMS