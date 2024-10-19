After a successful opening week of the NHL season we are back with another edition of Bellus' Betting Breakdown.

This week we'll once again be taking a look at some of the more popular teams on FanDuel along with six player props to keep an eye on.

Let's get to the action.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

MOST POPULAR NHL TEAMS Away Home Popular side Tampa Bay Lightning Ottawa Senators Tampa Bay -130 Detroit Red Wings Nashville Predators Nashville -178 New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs New York +110 Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken Calgary +132

An early 1pm est puck drop from the Tampa Bay Lightning has the public rushing to start their day with a winner.

The Lightning have opened the season undefeated, winning their opening three games and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a large reason why.

The 30-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and a save percentage of .932.

Vasilevskiy is 10-6 in his career against the Senators, however his 3.07 GAA and .895 save percentage are some of the worst head to head numbers against any team in the league.

Last year Ottawa won three of the four meetings between these two teams.

Meanwhile, making another appearance on the public’s card this week are the Nashville Predators to beat the Detroit Red Wings.

Nashville’s slow start has been well-documented to start the season and their 0-4 record includes a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings last Saturday for Detriot’s only win of the year.

Nashville is 6-2-0 in their last eight home games against Detroit, outscoring the Red Wings 24-11.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

As we did last week, I have found six props with a 75 per cent, or better, hit rate against the team that player is suiting up against on Saturday.

Last week the props highlighted in this part of the column went 4-2 so let’s see if we can have another winning week.

As the season unfolds I will dive into last five, last 10 and last 20 game props with high success rates, but for this week I have found six player props with a 100 per cent success rate dating back to the start of last season (minimum three games)

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

Player Prop Odds Brady Tkachuk Over 0.5 points -205 Nick Suzuki Over 0.5 points -172 Jordan Eberle Over 1.5 shots on goal -205 Morgan Rielly Over 0.5 points +106 Rasmus Andersson Over 1.5 shots on goal -160 Jake DeBrusk Over 2.5 shots on goal +146

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

Mom’s Canadian team anytime goal scorer Parlay of The Week

After getting skunked Week 1 with Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid letting her down, we are back with my moms anytime goal scorer parlay of the week.

If there’s one thing I know about Italian women, which my mother of course is, it’s that they are hard headed. Which is why I wasn’t surprised this morning when she told me she was going right back to Matthews this week.

“Now that he got his first he’s going to just keep scoring.” Sound logic to me. Matthews has 21 points in 21 games against the Rangers in his career with nine goals. Here’s hoping he makes it 10 tonight.

The second leg she is sticking with an Oiler but switching to Zach Hyman. The 32-year-old has yet to score this year, something my mother is confident won’t be the case for much longer.

Hyman has three goals in his last nine games against Dallas, including a goal in their last meeting during Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

PUBLIC VS. COIN

It was a good week to be lady luck to start the NHL season with the coin off to a 2-1 start and a one-game edge over the public which went 1-2 in their three most popular games.

It’s a long season but a hot start for the coin calls for an early victory lap, many are starting to wonder if the coin knows more puck than the readers, I’m not asking those questions, but some are wondering.

Without further ado, here are this weeks coin picks: Tampa Bay, Detroit, Toronto.

Let's see if the coin can keep it's lead.