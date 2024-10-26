It’s only been two weeks of NHL hockey and I’m already beginning to press the panic button.

No, I’m not talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs' power play or the Nashville Predators' chances of making the playoffs. I’m talking about the public and its ability to pick winners.

Through the opening two Saturdays of NHL action, the three most popular picks to win on each day have gone a combined 1-5 to start the year.

For reference I’m flipping a coin to compete against all of you and it’s 3-3.

Of course, it’s way too early to draw any conclusions but, similar to the teams on the ice, this column is always looking for ways to improve and we’re doing just that.

This week we will once again start the column with the five most popular teams on the moneyline for today. But to give the public a better chance at success I’m throwing away the early slate. I think the early games are dragging you all down in the hopes of starting the day with an early and easy winner, but there is nothing easy about winning in this league and if you needed any proof it’s right there in the fact that you are all losing to a literal coin.

But today is a new day, and I believe in all of you. So let’s get to the five most popular teams for tonight, some +money player props with over 70 per cent success rates to start the year and stick around at the end for my mom’s classic Canadian team anytime goal scorer parlay which features a fun twist this time around.

As always we’ll end the column with the coin’s selections as it looks to front run and extend its lead over Johnny Public in Week 3 of the NHL season.

Let's get to the action.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

MOST POPULAR NHL TEAMS