NHL Draft Day has arrived and TSN.ca keeps up you up to date with all the latest from around the league as teams look to acquire first-round picks before the selections kick off in Nashville.

Jets still have work to do

The Winnipeg Jets made their first big move of the off-season Tuesday, sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in a sign-and-trade deal.

The Jets received forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft back for Dubois, but appears their roster overhaul will continue Wednesday and beyond.

"It's that time of year where you're always going to be looking," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told NHL.com after the Dubois trade. "So, is this going to be our only move? Probably not."

Jets are believed to be also gauging trade interest in star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Monday that talks had started to "percolate" on both players this week.

Winnipeg is also expected to cut ties with former captain Blake Wheeler, either via trade or a buyout before the window closes on Friday.

Wheeler has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. A buyout would clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

"The bottom line is the buyout window closes next Friday, and the decision has to be made by then. Wheeler will not be playing for the Jets next year," LeBrun said last week on Insider Trading.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Karlsson Watch

Erik Karlsson's name continues to come up in trade rumours as the three-time Norris Trophy winner looks for a move out of San Jose.

The Sharks are working with Karlsson on finding a potential trade, but his $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons is a road block as contenders look for San Jose to retain a significant portion.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier said Tuesday he would not be willing to retain the max 50 per cent of Karlsson's cap hit to move him.

Why? “Because it’s a lot of money?” Grier said.

“Erik’s a special player,” he added. “He’s on the path to being a Hall of Fame player. He’s healthy. I think he proved he was healthy last year. He’s a special player who drives offense like not many others in this league.”

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken are believed to have spoken to the Sharks about a potential Karlsson trade.

