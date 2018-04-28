The National Hockey League Draft Lottery is a weighted system to determine the order of selection for the first 15 picks of the Draft.

The Draft Drawing involves clubs that did not qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, or the clubs that acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff clubs.

From 1995 through 2012, the league's rules stipulated that the club selected in the Draft Lottery could not move up more than four positions in the draft order. Thus, the only clubs with the opportunity to receive the first overall selection were the five teams with the lowest regular-season point totals, or the clubs that acquired an eligible club's first-round draft pick. No club will move down more than one position as a result of the Draft Lottery.

Prior to the 2014-15 season, prominent changes were made to the lottery. For the 2015 lottery, the odds were changed, giving less weight to finishing 30th overall. In addition to a more spread out distribution of odds, the opportunity to select first overall was awarded to any team that wins the lottery instead of the maximum four-slot advancement.

Beginning in 2016, the top three picks were awarded through the draw, ensuring the team that finishes 30th overall is guaranteed only a top-four selection, instead of the second pick being a worst-case scenario.

Year-By-Year Lottery History Year No. 1 SEED WINNER (SEED) NO. 1 PICK 1ST OVERALL 1995 Ottawa Los Angeles* (7) Ottawa Bryan Berard 1996 Ottawa Ottawa (1) Ottawa Chris Phillips 1997 Boston Boston (1) Boston Joe Thornton 1998 Tampa Bay San Jose# (2) Tampa Bay Vincent Lecavalier 1999 Tampa Bay Chicago**(8) Atlanta Patrik Stefan 2000 Atlanta NY Islanders (5) NY Islanders Rick DiPietro 2001 NY Islanders Atlanta (3) Atlanta Ilya Kovalchuk 2002 Atlanta Florida^ (3) Columbus Rick Nash 2003 Carolina Florida^^ (4) Pittsburgh Marc-Andre Fleury 2004 Pittsburgh Washington (3) Washington Alexander Ovechkin 2005 - Pittsburgh+ (1*) Pittsburgh Sidney Crosby 2006 St. Louis St. Louis (1) St. Louis Erik Johnson 2007 Philadelphia Chicago (5) Chicago Patrick Kane 2008 Tampa Bay Tampa Bay (1) Tampa Bay Steven Stamkos 2009 NY Islanders NY Islanders (1) NY Islanders John Tavares 2010 Edmonton Edmonton (1) Edmonton Taylor Hall 2011 Edmonton New Jersey++ (8) Edmonton Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2012 Columbus Edmonton (2) Edmonton Nail Yakupov 2013 Florida Colorado (2) Colorado Nathan MacKinnon 2014 Buffalo Florida (2) Florida Aaron Ekblad 2015 Buffalo Edmonton (3) Edmonton Connor McDavid 2016 Toronto Toronto (1) Toronto Auston Matthews 2017 Colorado New Jersey*** (5) New Jersey Nico Hischier 2018 Buffalo Buffalo (1) Buffalo

* - Los Angeles could only move up a maximum of four spots (moved from 7th to 3rd). The Kings selected D Aki Berg.

# - San Jose was selected in the 1998 drawing, but Tampa Bay held the right to swap first round picks with the Sharks and exercised that right to go to first.

** - Chicago could only move up a maximum of four spots (moved from 8th to 4th). The New York Rangers obtained Chicago's pick in a trade (via Vancouver and Tampa Bay) and selected RW Pavel Brendl.

^ - Florida traded its first overall pick to Columbus

^^ - Florida traded its first overall pick to Pittsburgh

+ - NHL lockout cancelled 2004-05 season, all 30 teams were entered into a lottery with each team having as many as three or as few as one ball to be drawn based on playoff qualification or draft lottery wins over the previous three seasons. The Penguins - who were one of four teams that had three balls in the lottery (*) - were pulled for the right to select C Sidney Crosby.

++ - New Jersey could only move up a maximum of four spots (moved from 8th to 4th). The Devils selected D Adam Larsson.