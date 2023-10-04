NHL draft prospect Kiviharju sidelined for four months
Finnish team HIFK announced on Wednesday that defenceman Aron Kiviharju suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on Tuesday that requires surgery and will be sidelined for about four months.
Kiviharju, a top-ranked prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, has a goal and two points in seven games with HIFK this season.
The 17-year-old had three assists in 21 games last season with TPS in Finland's Liiga and 20 points in 22 games with TPS in SM-Sarja.
He was ranked 10th in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's pre-season prospect ranking and 21st in the first draft ranking of the season by TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button.