Finnish team HIFK announced on Wednesday that defenceman Aron Kiviharju suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on Tuesday that requires surgery and will be sidelined for about four months.

Kiviharju, a top-ranked prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, has a goal and two points in seven games with HIFK this season.

Aron Kiviharju pitkään sivussa



HIFK:n puolustaja Aron Kiviharju loukkaantui tiistain harjoituksissa. Tutkimusten jälkeen selvisi, että vamma vaatii leikkaushoitoa. Kiviharju on tämän hetken arvion mukaan sivussa noin neljä kuukautta.



Pelaaja ja seura eivät kommentoi… pic.twitter.com/vr6CEinPf7 — Helsingin IFK (@HIFKHockey) October 4, 2023

The 17-year-old had three assists in 21 games last season with TPS in Finland's Liiga and 20 points in 22 games with TPS in SM-Sarja.

He was ranked 10th in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's pre-season prospect ranking and 21st in the first draft ranking of the season by TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button.