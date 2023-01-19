Did Maurice have a right to be upset with the officiating vs. Leafs?

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 on Thursday for comments about officiating to the media after Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers, who had three power plays to the Maple Leafs' seven, lost the game 5-4.

"There will always be penalties you take that you earn … and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like," Maurice said after the loss. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those.

"I don't know what the hell those (referees) were doing."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice fined $25,000. https://t.co/GmHeLKsE4h pic.twitter.com/TIDOrKOffY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2023

Florida has struggled to recreate their success from last season in Maurice's first year behind the bench. The Panthers enter play Thursday four points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with two more games played. The Panthers won the Presidents Trophy as the best team in the regular season a year ago.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.