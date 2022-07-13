Keep up to date with all the latest news and rumours leading up to the opening of free agency at Noon ET and throughout the day with TSN.ca's Live Blog.

Gaudreau going home?

Johnny Gaudreau is from Salem County, NJ, which is only about an hour south of Philadelphia.

Johnny Gaudreau & Nazem Kadri should both land massive deals.



Philly is Gaudreau’s top choice but Flyers need to clear $$. They’ve been trying to move JVR’s contract.. If not, Gaudreau may sign with another Metro team.



NYR among top suitors for Kadri, but he’ll have options. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 13, 2022

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports that the Flyers are very interested in the 27-year-old forward's services, but there's a hitch: They're going to need to move salary. Trading winger James van Riemsdyk and the $7 million he's owed this season seems like the clearest path forward.

But that might not be easy.

Nothing really cooking on a JVR trade yet. That’s the most direct way to clear space if the Flyers land Gaudreau but there are other avenues. Problem is that every GM knows how the dominos are potentially falling here. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 13, 2022

Kaplan's ESPN colleague Greg Wyshynski notes that there's currently nothing going on a JVR trade as we approach noon.

Canadiens Re-Sign Three

The Montreal Canadiens took care of some business on Wednesday morning, signing forwards Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale and Nate Schnarr all to one-year, two-way deals.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forwards Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale and Nate Schnarr for the 2022-23 season. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/X1554rEoPv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022

Oil Rush

Despite re-signing Evander Kane on a four-year deal late Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers still have a long to-do list on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Oilers are targeting signing Jack Campbell when the free agent market opens, but Dreger adds the team is expected to add more pieces on the day. He points to acquiring Connor Brown via trade or signing Mason Marchment, Ryan Strome or Dylan Strome as potential options for the team.

Dreger adds that in addition to those potential moves, the Oilers are also considering trading Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele off their roster.

Oilers signing Evander Kane and clearly targeting Jack Campbell amplifies Edmonton’s push to win. They’re not done. Connor Brown? Mason Marchment?One of the Strome brothers? The Oil would like to add and potentially move Puljujarvi and Foegele in the process. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Latest on Weegar

While trade rumours continue to link MacKenzie Weegar to the Ottawa Senators, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Florida Panthers are continuing to discuss an extension with the blueliner.

Weegar, signed through next season at a $3.25 million cap hit, is slated to become a restricted free agent next summer. He had eight goals and 44 points in 80 games last season, adding one assist in 10 playoff games.

MacKenzie Weegar rumours to Ottawa and elsewhere continue to drift. However, the Panthers and Weegar continue discussions on an extension. Decisions to be made. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Staying with the Panthers, Dreger reports pending unrestricted free agent Mason Marchment is not expected to re-sign with the team. Marchment, 27, has 18 goals and 47 points in 54 games during his breakout season this year and Dreger reports he has "a ton of interest" on the free agent market.

Unless there’s a sudden change, Mason Marchment won’t be returning to Florida. What a difficult situation he’s in with the recent passing of his dad, Bryan. This family needs good news. Well, Mason has a ton on interest as a free agent. He’s earned it. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Copp Cashing In

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that all indications are Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Dreger reports Copp will command roughly $5 million on a four-to-six year term in Detroit.

Back to hockey. Unless something shifts, all indications suggest Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Good player who will likely command $5 mil + on a 4-6 year term. We’ll soon find out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

The 27-year-old had a career year in 2021-22, registering 21 goals and 53 points in 72 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers. Copp spent seven seasons with the Jets before being dealt to the Rangers in March for Morgan Barron and two draft picks.

Burns on the Move?

It appears we could also see some trade action today as TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars continue to discuss a potential trade with the San Jose Sharks for Brent Burns.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds, however, that a large gap remains between the Stars and Sharks in trade talks.

Burns, 37, has three years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed to stay with the Sharks in November of 2016. Carrying a cap hit of $8 million, he turned in 10 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last season.

Dallas source this morning suggests a large gap in trade talks, but these things change quickly. https://t.co/t2keCdym17 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Landing Spots?

While no players can officially sign until Noon ET, multiple players appear to have their destinations already set.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie points matches between the Edmonton Oilers and Jack Campbell, Washington Capitals and Darcy Kuemper, Detroit Red Wings and Andrew Copp, as well as the Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux as examples.

UFA period opens at 12 noon ET, we are on air at 11 am with @TSNHockey #FreeAgentFrenzy. As usual, deals already in place and players already reportedly tied to team(s). Such as Campbell (EDM), Kuemper (WSH), Copp (DET), Giroux (OTT). It will be a busy day. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

Sens to Land Giroux?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that "all signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners" to sign Claude Giroux when the market opens at Noon ET.

All signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners to land UFA star Claude Giroux when the market opens today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Giroux netted 21 goals and 44 assists over 75 games split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Panthers in 2021-22, scoring three goals and adding 20 assists in 18 games after being traded to Florida. He added three goals and five assists over 10 playoff games as the President Trophy-winning Panthers were swept in the second-round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 34-year-old has 294 goals and 923 points in 1,018 career games since being selected 22nd overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Flyers.

The Senators have among the biggest the busiest teams over the past week, acquiring Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot via trades, moving Matt Murray in a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs and buying out forward Colin White and defenceman Michael del Zotto to open cap space.

Ottawa enters the day with $22.5 million in projected cap space, per CapFriendly, with Alex Formenton, Josh Norris, Mathiueu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom in need of new deals as restricted free agents.

Kadri Still Talking with Avs

Nazem Kadri's agent Darren Ferris is still talking to Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic in the hours ahead of the free agency, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger notes that keeping Kadri feels like a long-shot for the Avalanche, though the team does want him back.

Joe Sakic and Nazem Kadri’s agent, Darren Ferris continue to talk. Feels like a long-shot with mere hours before the flood gates open, but Colorado wants Naz back. Definitely something to watch. TSN is on the air with live coverage at 11am et. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Dreger reported Tuesday that Kadri intends to hear out all offers should he reach the open market before making a final decision on his next contract.

The 31-year-old scored 28 goals and had a career-high 87 points in 71 games with the Avalanche last season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games en route to winning the Stanley Cup with Colorado.

Goalie Watch

While nothing is set in stone until pen meets paper, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reiterated Tuesday on Insider Trading that the Edmonton Oilers are the favourites to land Jack Campbell, while Darcy Kuemper is expected to sign the Washington Capitals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to officially close the door on Campbell's return earlier this week when they acquired Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators. Toronto is, however, expected to be looking for a new backup goaltender when the market opens today.

"They’re being a little bit cagey about their plans after the Matt Murray trade," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading. "I can tell you that the expectation is that the Leafs will be bringing in a second option in net at the NHL level. They have a little bit of a budget here but they also have some wiggle room, $7.5 million in cap space as we’re talking right now to make that move.

"The Leafs are not wanting to go into next year with Erik Kallgren and Joseph Woll being in top position behind Matt Murray, so I do expect them to jump into the market for another goalie."

Kane, Malkin Staying Put

Two names came off the free agent board late Tuesday as Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane both signed four-year deals to stay with their respective teams.

Malkin reached a four-year, $24.4 million deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Kane signed a four-year, $20.5 million to return to the Edmonton Oilers.