Free Agent Frenzy Live Blog
Keep up to date with all the latest news and rumours leading up to the opening of free agency at Noon ET and throughout the day with TSN.ca's Live Blog.
Insider Trading: Sens poised to make a free agent splash after acquiring Talbot
Gaudreau going home?
Johnny Gaudreau is from Salem County, NJ, which is only about an hour south of Philadelphia.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports that the Flyers are very interested in the 27-year-old forward's services, but there's a hitch: They're going to need to move salary. Trading winger James van Riemsdyk and the $7 million he's owed this season seems like the clearest path forward.
But that might not be easy.
Kaplan's ESPN colleague Greg Wyshynski notes that there's currently nothing going on a JVR trade as we approach noon.
Canadiens Re-Sign Three
The Montreal Canadiens took care of some business on Wednesday morning, signing forwards Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale and Nate Schnarr all to one-year, two-way deals.
Oil Rush
Despite re-signing Evander Kane on a four-year deal late Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers still have a long to-do list on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The Oilers are targeting signing Jack Campbell when the free agent market opens, but Dreger adds the team is expected to add more pieces on the day. He points to acquiring Connor Brown via trade or signing Mason Marchment, Ryan Strome or Dylan Strome as potential options for the team.
Dreger adds that in addition to those potential moves, the Oilers are also considering trading Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele off their roster.
Latest on Weegar
While trade rumours continue to link MacKenzie Weegar to the Ottawa Senators, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Florida Panthers are continuing to discuss an extension with the blueliner.
Weegar, signed through next season at a $3.25 million cap hit, is slated to become a restricted free agent next summer. He had eight goals and 44 points in 80 games last season, adding one assist in 10 playoff games.
Staying with the Panthers, Dreger reports pending unrestricted free agent Mason Marchment is not expected to re-sign with the team. Marchment, 27, has 18 goals and 47 points in 54 games during his breakout season this year and Dreger reports he has "a ton of interest" on the free agent market.
Copp Cashing In
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that all indications are Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Dreger reports Copp will command roughly $5 million on a four-to-six year term in Detroit.
The 27-year-old had a career year in 2021-22, registering 21 goals and 53 points in 72 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers. Copp spent seven seasons with the Jets before being dealt to the Rangers in March for Morgan Barron and two draft picks.
Burns on the Move?
It appears we could also see some trade action today as TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars continue to discuss a potential trade with the San Jose Sharks for Brent Burns.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds, however, that a large gap remains between the Stars and Sharks in trade talks.
Burns, 37, has three years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed to stay with the Sharks in November of 2016. Carrying a cap hit of $8 million, he turned in 10 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last season.
Landing Spots?
While no players can officially sign until Noon ET, multiple players appear to have their destinations already set.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie points matches between the Edmonton Oilers and Jack Campbell, Washington Capitals and Darcy Kuemper, Detroit Red Wings and Andrew Copp, as well as the Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux as examples.
Sens to Land Giroux?
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that "all signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners" to sign Claude Giroux when the market opens at Noon ET.
Giroux netted 21 goals and 44 assists over 75 games split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Panthers in 2021-22, scoring three goals and adding 20 assists in 18 games after being traded to Florida. He added three goals and five assists over 10 playoff games as the President Trophy-winning Panthers were swept in the second-round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 34-year-old has 294 goals and 923 points in 1,018 career games since being selected 22nd overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Flyers.
The Senators have among the biggest the busiest teams over the past week, acquiring Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot via trades, moving Matt Murray in a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs and buying out forward Colin White and defenceman Michael del Zotto to open cap space.
Ottawa enters the day with $22.5 million in projected cap space, per CapFriendly, with Alex Formenton, Josh Norris, Mathiueu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom in need of new deals as restricted free agents.
Kadri Still Talking with Avs
Nazem Kadri's agent Darren Ferris is still talking to Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic in the hours ahead of the free agency, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Dreger notes that keeping Kadri feels like a long-shot for the Avalanche, though the team does want him back.
Dreger reported Tuesday that Kadri intends to hear out all offers should he reach the open market before making a final decision on his next contract.
The 31-year-old scored 28 goals and had a career-high 87 points in 71 games with the Avalanche last season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games en route to winning the Stanley Cup with Colorado.
Goalie Watch
While nothing is set in stone until pen meets paper, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reiterated Tuesday on Insider Trading that the Edmonton Oilers are the favourites to land Jack Campbell, while Darcy Kuemper is expected to sign the Washington Capitals.
The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to officially close the door on Campbell's return earlier this week when they acquired Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators. Toronto is, however, expected to be looking for a new backup goaltender when the market opens today.
"They’re being a little bit cagey about their plans after the Matt Murray trade," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading. "I can tell you that the expectation is that the Leafs will be bringing in a second option in net at the NHL level. They have a little bit of a budget here but they also have some wiggle room, $7.5 million in cap space as we’re talking right now to make that move.
"The Leafs are not wanting to go into next year with Erik Kallgren and Joseph Woll being in top position behind Matt Murray, so I do expect them to jump into the market for another goalie."
Kane, Malkin Staying Put
Two names came off the free agent board late Tuesday as Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane both signed four-year deals to stay with their respective teams.
Malkin reached a four-year, $24.4 million deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Kane signed a four-year, $20.5 million to return to the Edmonton Oilers.