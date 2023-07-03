Red Wings sign Stevens to one-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/MsanCtpsX1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 3, 2023

The details of the deal were not immediately made available.

The 26-year-old from Brantford, Ont., spent the 2022-23 season with the Utica Comets of the AHL, recording 33 points in 48 games.

Canadiens extend Harvey-Pinard

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Rafael Harvey-Pinard worth $2.2 million.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a two-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2024-25) with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.#GoHabsGo | @RBChttps://t.co/X7np8pZrqu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 3, 2023

The deal carries an AAV of $1.1M.

Harvey-Pinard, 24, registered 20 points (14 goals, 6 assists) in 34 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23.

Jets lock in Jonsson-Fjallby for two years

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775K.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 25, played 50 games for Jets in 2022-23 and recorded six goals and 14 points.

Red Wings waive Zadina

The Detroit Red Wings have waived Filip Zadina.

Yzerman said Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago. He tried to accommodate him. He wasn’t able to find a team that was interested. So he waived him. But he’s not writing off his career and believes he can still be an NHL player. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) July 3, 2023

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman told reporters the 23-year-old Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago.

The Red Wings GM tried to accommodate him, but wasn’t able to find a team that was interested.

A Domi is back in Blue and White

The Toronto Maple Leafs officially signed free-agent forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3 million contract.

It runs in the family 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r1Mhg535fl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 3, 2023

Domi, 28, had 20 goals and 36 assists in 80 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars last season. In 19 playoff games with the Stars, he produced three goals and 10 assists.

The Winnipeg-born player is the son of Tie Domi, who played for the Maple Leafs from 1995 to 2006, becoming a fan favourite as an enforcer.

Carrick agrees to deal with Kraken

Connor Carrick and the Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal worth $775K.

Connor Carrick Coffee Club is back! ☕️



We’ve agreed to terms with defenseman @connorcarrick on a one-year, two-way contract with a 775k AAV → https://t.co/jGQLldtZiq pic.twitter.com/JnYX71gkbB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 3, 2023

The 29-year-old scored 16 goals and 17 assists with the Firebirds and scored two goals in seven games with the Kraken before moving to the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury

Capitals add Limoges

The Washington Capitals signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775K.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$235,000).https://t.co/5qm0mztlEq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 3, 2023

Limoges, a native of Winchester, Va., played in 63 games for the Winnipeg Jets' American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose, netting 20 goals and 54 points.

Stars get Reedy

The Dallas Stars signed Scott Reedy to a one-year, two-way contract.

We have signed Scott Reedy to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2023-2024 season.



Welcome back to #TexasHockey, Scott! — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 3, 2023

The details of the contract were not immediately made available.

A product of Prior Lake, Minn., Reedy played in 18 games for the Stars' AHL affiliate Texas Stars, scoring six goals and 10 points in 18 games