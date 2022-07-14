Breaking down the biggest moves made on the first day of free agency

Day 1 of NHL free agency did not disappoint.

With the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux and Jack Campbell changing addresses on big-money deals, NHL general managers were not afraid to open up the chequebook for their targeted players.

However, some notable free agents remain unsigned, including the likes of Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg and PK Subban.

Kadri, fresh off his first Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche, had 28 goals and a career-high 87 points last season in 71 regular-season games. He followed that up with seven goals and 15 points in the playoffs, including the Game 4 overtime winner in the Stanley Cup Final.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday that Klingberg and the Dallas Stars re-engaged on discussions regarding an extension for the defenceman but the native of Gothenburg, Sweden remains unsigned. In 74 games last season, he had six goals and 47 points in 74 regular-season games.

Never close the door. Confirming John Klingberg and the Dallas Stars are talking extension again. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Subban is coming off the eight-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Montreal Canadiens back in August 2014. Since signing that deal, he was dealt to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Shea Weber in June 2016 and then was traded again three years later to the New Jersey Devils. Now 33, Subban had five goals and 22 points in 77 games with New Jersey in 2021-22.

Patrice Bergeron is another player that is unsigned as the 36-year-old has to commit to another NHL season but if he were to return, it would be to remain with the Boston Bruins.

"Nothing’s changed,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney of Bergeron's status. “There’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a good place with Patrice.

"Just the timing of working out the details of his contract, allowing him to declare that he’s good to go. Could be any time frame there...he’s the only one that’s gonna make that final announcement. He has the final say."

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney on Patrice Bergeron: "Nothing’s changed. There’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a good place with Patrice." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2022

Bergeron had 25 goals and 65 points in 73 games last season and won the Selke Trophy for a record fifth time.

Despite a career-high 22 goals and 48 points in 69 games last season for the Chicago Blackhawks, centre Dylan Strome did not receive a qualifying offer from the team and became an unrestricted free agent. The third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old has 67 goals and 170 points in 273 regular season games split between the Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes.

Veteran winger Phil Kessel also remains available as an unrestricted free agent. Kessel scored just eight goals last season but added 44 assists for a total of 52 points in 82 games with the Coyotes. Set to enter his 17th NHL season, he will turn 35 in October.