NHL, NHLPA discussing more than $1M salary cap increase for next season
The NHL and NHLPA are currently discussing the possibility of bumping up next year's salary cap by more than the regular $1 million increase, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
However, Johnson notes that the two sides won't "make concessions to push the ceiling higher" and the cap number isn't likely to be finalized for another month at the very earliest.
The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million.
This season was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.
Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:
NHL Salary Cap History
|Year
|Salary Cap
|2022-23
|$82.5M
|2021-22
|$81.5M
|2020-21
|$81.5M
|2019-20
|$81.5M
|2018-19
|$79.5M
|2017-18
|$75M
|2016-17
|$73M
|2015-16
|$71.4M
|2014-15
|$69M
|2013-14
|$64.3M
|2012-13
|$60M
|2011-12
|$64.3M
|2010-11
|$59.4M
|2009-10
|$56.8M
|2008-09
|$56.7M
|2007-08
|$50.3M
|2006-07
|$44M
|2005-06
|$39M