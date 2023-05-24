NHL, NHLPA discussing more than $1M salary cap increase for next season

The NHL and NHLPA are currently discussing the possibility of bumping up next year's salary cap by more than the regular $1 million increase, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

However, Johnson notes that the two sides won't "make concessions to push the ceiling higher" and the cap number isn't likely to be finalized for another month at the very earliest.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million.

With the NHL and NHLPA in discussions about next year's salary cap range, my sense is the union remains open to more than the baked-in $1M bump to $83.5M but won't make concessions to push the ceiling higher.



It will likely be at least a month before anything is finalized. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 24, 2023

This season was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.

Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:

NHL Salary Cap History Year Salary Cap 2022-23 $82.5M 2021-22 $81.5M 2020-21 $81.5M 2019-20 $81.5M 2018-19 $79.5M 2017-18 $75M 2016-17 $73M 2015-16 $71.4M 2014-15 $69M 2013-14 $64.3M 2012-13 $60M 2011-12 $64.3M 2010-11 $59.4M 2009-10 $56.8M 2008-09 $56.7M 2007-08 $50.3M 2006-07 $44M 2005-06 $39M

Salary cap numbers provided by Cap Friendly.