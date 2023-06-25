Ahead of the NHL Draft on June 28-29 and the opening of free agency on July 1, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Hayes on the move?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the "waiting game" for an apparent significant trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues continued Sunday morning.

The waiting game continues this morning for the Flyers in a widely speculated multi player trade with the Blues. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2023

Good intel here. Could be a much bigger deal. My sense is the discussions will continue tonight, and perhaps, into tomorrow. https://t.co/NzrFbCKW7O — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2023

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported Saturday that the trade is highlighted by Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and could also feature "several elements."

Rutherford adds that one of the Blues players involved in the possible trade has invoked his no-trade clause which is causing the delay.

The 31-year-old Hayes had the best season of his career when it comes to point production in 2022-23, scoring 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points over 81 games on a Flyers team that finished near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

It was Hayes' fourth year in Philadelphia as the American is entering the fifth year of seven-year, $50-million contract that brings an annual cap hit of $7.14 million.

Rutherford notes that the Flyers would retain a "significant" portion of his salary in a trade with the Blues.