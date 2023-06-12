Ahead of the NHL Draft on June 28-29 and the opening of free agency on July 1, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Big Changes Coming in Winnipeg?

An off-season of major change could be approaching for the Winnipeg Jets with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck all potentially on the way out.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that Dubois is looking to be moved this summer as a restricted free agent.

LeBrun co-wrote an article posted to The Athletic over the weekend along with Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek which stated "odds are both [Hellebuyck and Scheifele] are traded this summer" as well. The three writers noted that Hellebuyck, who along with Scheifele is entering the final year of his current deal, will not be re-signing with the Jets.

"That ship has sailed," the article reads. "His next contract will be with a new team."

Hellebuyck, the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner, went 37-25-2 this season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. The 30-year-old had a .886 save percentage and a 3.44 GAA in five playoff games.

He carries a $6.17 million cap hit as he enters the last season of a six-year deal.

Scheifele, 30, had a career-best 42 goals and posted 68 points in 81 games this season, adding one goal in four playoff games. He carries a cap hit of $6.125 million through next season.

As for Dubois, The Athletic's three writers believe the Jets have already begun speaking to teams regarding a sign-and-trade deal after he balked at re-signing with the club.

"Our understanding is that [Dubois' agent Pat Brisson] informed the Jets that his client isn’t inclined to sign an extension this summer, not even a one-year bridge," LeBrun said on Insider Trading last week. "Brisson would like to work with the Jets on a trade for Dubois to another team. That’s where that’s at right now and the Jets can still decide to keep him for another year, try to bring him to arbitration, or trade him at the trade deadline.

"Bottom line is, this looks like it’s headed to a trade - potentially this summer."

The 24-year-old scored 27 goals this season and posted a career-high 63 points in 73 games with the Jets. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games.

The Jets returned to the playoffs this year after missing the postseason in 2022 but were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights. Since reaching the Western Conference Final in 2018, the Jets have won just one playoff series.





Target for the Oilers?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports Oilers general manager Ken Holland has contacted the Philadelphia Flyers regarding Travis Konecny's availability.

The Flyers appear open for business after moving Ivan Provorov last week, and further rumours surrounding the future of goaltender Carter Hart.

Konecny is coming off a career year in which he posted 31 goals and 61 points in 60 games. The 24-year-old is signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $5.5 million.

Should the Oilers wait until July 1 to make upgrades, Leavins believes that Connor Brown, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan and Luke Glendening are players the team could look into on the free-agent market.



Goalie Watch

There's no shortage of teams with crease questions this off-season and a large class of goaltenders headed for the open market.

TSN's Martin Biron broke down who believes will be the most sought-after goalies in free agency and who he would sign if he were a general manager:

