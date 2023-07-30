The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers have submitted that Ivan Fedotov’s contract should be tolled based on missing last season due to military service in Russia, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger adds that the International Ice Hockey Federation is now considering the submission.

CAA Sports' JP Barry issued the following statement on the matter:

“We spoke to Ivan today and his position is that he will abide by the ruling of the IIHF regarding which contract (Flyers or CSKA) is currently valid and binding. He simply wants to resume his career as soon as possible.”

Fedotov was drafted by the Flyers with the 188th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old from Lappeenranta, Finland, spent the 2021-22 season with CSKA Moscow, starting 26 games and posting a 14-10-2 record with a 2.00 GAA and a 0.919 save percentage.

If the NHL prevails then Ivan will play in the NHL for the Flyers, Dreger notes.