Multiple player agents have raised concerns with the NHLPA over the fact that former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and the team’s star forward Auston Matthews are represented by the same agency, Wasserman Sports, sources tell TSN.

Dubas is represented by a long-time friend, Chris Armstrong, while Matthews’s primary representation is Judd Moldaver.

An NHLPA source told TSN on Wednesday that he was aware of the allegations, and they were being addressed.

The Los Angeles-based Wasserman’s portfolio is large, and its agents represent players in multiple sports, including football, baseball and basketball. Armstrong is listed on the company website under its golf vertical as an executive vice president, talent and innovation.

The issue in question arises from the certification of NHLPA agents and what they are permitted to do.

Section B’s Item 9 III of the NHLPA’s Regulations Governing Agent Certification - details on prohibited conduct that is subject to discipline - states that agents are prohibited from “representing, providing services to, either directly or indirectly or engaging in or proposing to engage in business ventures with any officer, employee or independent contractor of an NHL Club, other Professional Hockey Club or Canadian Major Junior Hockey Club or any other entity affiliated with any of the foregoing including but not limited to coaches, general managers, scouts and locker room personnel.”

Dubas, 37, was dismissed by the Leafs on May 18 after five years as GM and nine years with the organization.

The 2022 Hart Trophy winner, Matthews is set to enter into the final year of a five-year, $58.195 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024.