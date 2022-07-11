The National Hockey League's deadline to submit qualifying offers to impending unrestricted free agents is set for 5pm ET on Monday. Should a player not be qualified, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Here's a tally of players from across the league who will not be receiving offers ahead of the deadline.

Colorado Avalanche

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is set for unrestricted free agency.

The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have informed the 26-year-old winger that he will not receive a qualifying offer.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been informed by the #Avs he will not receive a qualifying offer, according to a league source, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. He had 23 points in 74 games this season. He's a strong forechecker and should have options on the open market. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 11, 2022

The native of Slave Lake, Alta.'s qualifying offer was set at $1.22 million.

Claimed on waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers in November, Aube-Kubel appeared in 67 games for the Avs, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists. He also appeared in 14 playoff games during the team's run to its first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Aube-Kubel has 21 goals and 29 assists for his career in 169 games over four seasons with the Avalanche and Flyers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Monday that two of their impending RFAs would not be qualified in defenceman Kevin Stenlund and defenceman Gabriel Carlsson.

The #CBJ say that forward Kevin Stenlund and defenceman Gabriel Carlsson will not be tendered qualifying offers. Both become unrestricted free agents. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2022

Stenlund, 25, split last season between the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and the Blue Jackets. In three NHL games, Stenlund picked up two penalty minutes.

A native of Stockholm, Stenlund was originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. In 71 NHL games over four seasons with the Jackets, he had 11 goals and nine assists.

Carlsson, 25, was the 29th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He appeared in 38 games last season for the Blue Jackets, scoring two goals and adding seven assists over 12:16 of ice-time a night.

The Orebro, Sweden native averaged 12:32 of ice-time in 75 games over six seasons with the team. He has three goals and 13 assists for his career.