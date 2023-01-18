NHL on Provorov: 'Players are free to decide which initiatives to support'

The National Hockey League issued a response to multiple outlets on Wednesday regarding Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov's decision to boycott the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night pregame skate.

The league said that its players can freely choose which initiatives to support.

"Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans," the statement read. "Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues."

During Tuesday night’s pregame skate, Flyers players wore Pride-themed jerseys and used rainbow tape with items auctioned off for charity following the game.

Provorov, 26, said after the game that he chose to "stay true to myself and my religion," but denied that he was disrespecting anybody.

"I respect everyone," Provorov said. "I respect everybody's choices."

Head coach John Tortorella defended his player's decision after the game.

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion," Tortorella said. "This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: He's always true to himself. That's where we're at with that."

The Flyers released a statement during Tuesday's game, citing their commitment to inclusivity.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community," the statement read. "Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community."