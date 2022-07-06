Ahead of the opening round of the NHL Draft on Thursday and free agency on July 13, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Puljujarvi Watch

While the Edmonton Oilers have suitors for restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi, the potential return appears to be falling short of expectations for now.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that as many as four teams are in the mix "kicking tires" on the 24-year-old winger. He adds, however, that the return is "marginal" to this point, though that could change over the coming days.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland was noncommittal when asked whether Puljujarvi would be a part of the team's long-term plans after the Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs last month.

“That’s what I have to sort out,” Holland said. “I talked to Jesse yesterday and I know he’s disappointed. He had a great start. I think he had six goals in his first 10 games and the first 13, 14, 15 games he was almost a point-a-game, but the second half of the year was a real struggle.

"I think he lost his confidence. He was in the top six and worked his way down to the bottom six. But he’s only 24 years; he’s still relatively young. I have to sort out Jesse."

Puljujarvi scored 14 goals and posted 36 points in 65 games this season, adding two goals and one assist in 16 playoff games.

Selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi has 46 goals and 98 points in 259 career games with the Oilers.

He is coming off a two-year, $2.35 million contract.





Chychrun Watch Back On?

While Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong appeared to quell rumours surrounding Jakob Chychrun last week, it appears the trade watch could be back on.

Citing two sources, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports that the Blue Jackets are talking with the Coyotes ahead of Thursday's NHL Draft. He notes that Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has stated he's open to dealing the 12th overall pick if he can acquire a young player with term.

On the Chychrun front, two sources today told me the #CBJ and #Yotes are talking. Combine that w/ GM Jarmo Kekalainen saying the 12th overall pick could potentially be used to acquire a 'young NHL player' with term left ... and maybe we've got something brewing? — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) July 5, 2022

The Blue Jackets hold the sixth overall selection from the Chicago Blackhawks - acquired in last summer's Seth Jones trade - in addition to their own pick at 12th overall in Thursday's draft.

Fitting Chychrun's $4.6 million cap hit shouldn't be an issue for Columbus, who (according to CapFriendly) have $19.5 million in cap space with 20 players under contract. It does, however, leave Patrik Laine still to sign among the four restricted free agents this summer.

If Chychrun is available, Ken Warren of Postmedia believes the Ottawa Senators should also be interested in the blueliner. Warren writes that the Senators would likely have to part with their selection at seventh overall in addition to a young defenceman such as Erik Brannstrom or 2019 first-round pick Lassi Thomson in addition to another player.

The Coyotes already hold three picks in the first round at No. 3, No. 27 and No. 32, in addition to four picks in the second round of the draft on Friday.

Signed through 2024-25, Chychrun had seven goals and 21 points in 47 games last season, his sixth with the Coyotes. Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Draft, he had a career season with Arizona in 2020-21, scoring 18 goals and tallying 41 points in 56 games.