Circling Back?

After moving goaltender Petr Mrazek during the first round of the NHL Draft Thursday night, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said the team now has the cap space to take a run at any goaltender on the market this summer.

That list includes pending unrestricted free agent Jack Campbell, who TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Dubas will meet with in the days ahead.

There's been little by way of negotiations to date between the Leafs in Campbell, though the team now has an additional $3.8 million in cap space after trading Mrazek and the 25th overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th overall selection.

Thursday saw plenty of movement on the goaltender market, with the Colorado Avalanche now ready to let Darcy Kuemper go after acquiring Alexander Georgiev from the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild keeping Marc-Andre Fleury, who had been linked to Toronto, from reaching free agency with a two-year deal.

"It opens up a lot for us," Dubas said of the Mrazek trade. "You see with the trades (Thursday) and the signings today that the number of chairs are starting to go by the wayside.

"Our situation would be enticing for any goaltender."

With Erik Kallgren and Joseph Woll currently the only two goaltenders under contract for next season, Dubas said his focus will be adding one netminder and allowing those two to compete for the other role.

“I think I feel good about Kallgren and Woll battling there as well and that gives me confidence that the focus will certainly be one (goalie) and then we’ll see what the cap situation is from there and proceed,” Dubas said.

Campbell, 30, recorded a .914 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average with a 31-9-6 record in 49 appearances with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. In the playoffs, he had a .897 save percentage and 3.15 GAA as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in seven games in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.





Oil Rich?

It's looking like the Edmonton Oilers could have plenty of cap space by the time the free agent market next week.

The Oilers cleared $3.5 million in space Thursday by trading Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes for three draft picks - including the 29th overall selection - and could gain further space in the coming days.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland repeated Thursday that the team is expecting Duncan Keith to make a decision on his playing future in the coming days. Keith, 38, carries a $5.54 million cap hit and the Oilers would be at nearly $16 million in cap space if he were retire. With goaltender Mike Smith ($2.2 million AAV) and Oscar Klefbom ($4.12 million AAV) potentially spending the season on long-term injured reserve, Edmonton could have as much as $22 million to work with this summer.

"It was obvious that we had to make a move or two to try and get some cap space," Holland said of dealing Kassian, adding he didn't want to buy out the remaining two years of the winger's contract.

The Oilers currently have 14 players under contract for next season with wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi scheduled for restricted free agency. The team could be looking for multiple goaltenders on the open market and have been linked to forward Claude Giroux, in addition to their stated interest in re-signing pending UFA Evander Kane.



Staying Put

It appears Marc-Andre Fleury's extension will not be signaling the end of Cam Talbot's time with the Minnesota Wild.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Wild plan to move forward with the veteran tandem and will meet with Talbot and his agents to make sure the 35-year-old is on board with the team's plan.

Minnesota has acknowledged they plan on going with a Fleury/Talbot tandem. Discussions with Talbot and his agents expected tomorrow to make sure the veteran goalie is on board with that. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 8, 2022

Fleury, 37, signed a two-year, $7 million extension on Thursday, while Talbot remains signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $3.67 million.

Talbot had a 32-12-4 record last season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. He was supplanted as the team's starter when the Fleury was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the trade deadline.

Fleury had a 9-2 record upon arriving in Minnesota with a .910 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA. He started the team's first five playoff games against the St. Louis Blues, posting a .906 save percentage and 3.04 GAA. Talbot then replaced Fleury as the team's starter for Game 6, allowing four goals on 26 shots as the Wild were eliminated in the first round.

The Wild, who have $12.7 million in dead cap this season from buying out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise last year, currently have $1.43 million in cap space with 20 players under contract for next season, per CapFriendly.