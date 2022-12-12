Nylander, Thompson, Lindgren named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week.

The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Thompson shared the league lead with five goals and seven points in three games. His five goals came in a 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Four of those goals came in the fist period, which tied an NHL record.

Nylander had three goals and four assists over three games as the Maple Leafs extended their point streak to 14 contests.

He capped his week with the first five-point game of his career (two goals, three assists) in Toronto's 5-4 overtime win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.