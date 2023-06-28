NHL salary cap officially set at $83.5M for 2023-24

The NHL salary cap has officially been set at $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season as the league stays on schedule with a $1 million raise.

The cap floor has been set at $61.7 million, up $700,000 from this past this season.

The maximum allowable salary for next season will be $16.7 million - 20 per cent of the cap. Currently, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is set to hold the league's highest cap hit next season at $12.6 million as he plays the first of his eight-year, $101 million extension signed last summer.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston previously reported the NHL and NHLPA had previously discussed the possibility of bumping up next season's salary cap by a higher increase but elected not to renegotiate their Memorandum of Understanding.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million, marking was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.

Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:

This is the title of the table Year Salary Cap 2023-24 $83.5M 2022-23 $82.5M 2021-22 $81.5M 2020-21 $81.5M 2019-20 $81.5M 2018-19 $79.5M 2017-18 $75M 2016-17 $73M 2015-16 $71.4M 2014-15 $69M 2013-14 $64.3M 2012-13 $60M 2011-12 $64.3M 2010-11 $59.4M 2009-10 $56.8M 2008-09 $56.7M 2007-08 $50.3M 2006-07 $44M 2005-06 $39M

Salary cap numbers provided by Cap Friendly.