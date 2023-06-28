NHL salary cap officially set at $83.5M for 2023-24
The NHL salary cap has officially been set at $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season as the league stays on schedule with a $1 million raise.
The cap floor has been set at $61.7 million, up $700,000 from this past this season.
The maximum allowable salary for next season will be $16.7 million - 20 per cent of the cap. Currently, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is set to hold the league's highest cap hit next season at $12.6 million as he plays the first of his eight-year, $101 million extension signed last summer.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston previously reported the NHL and NHLPA had previously discussed the possibility of bumping up next season's salary cap by a higher increase but elected not to renegotiate their Memorandum of Understanding.
The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million, marking was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.
Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:
|Year
|Salary Cap
|2023-24
|$83.5M
|2022-23
|$82.5M
|2021-22
|$81.5M
|2020-21
|$81.5M
|2019-20
|$81.5M
|2018-19
|$79.5M
|2017-18
|$75M
|2016-17
|$73M
|2015-16
|$71.4M
|2014-15
|$69M
|2013-14
|$64.3M
|2012-13
|$60M
|2011-12
|$64.3M
|2010-11
|$59.4M
|2009-10
|$56.8M
|2008-09
|$56.7M
|2007-08
|$50.3M
|2006-07
|$44M
|2005-06
|$39M