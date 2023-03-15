The NHL's salary cap remains projected to rise by just $1 million - to $83.5 million - for next season, but could be bumped further, commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.

Bettman, who set the expectation of a $1 million rise in December, said the league is willing to discuss a lager bump with the NHL Players' Association. Bettman added he will need to see what incoming NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh wants to do.

Gary Bettman says the NHL is willing to discuss a larger salary cap bump than $1M for next season with the NHLPA, but the league needs to see what incoming executive director Marty Walsh wants to do. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 15, 2023

Bettman noted in December that the $1 million rise is based on current revenue projections, noting players still owe escrow. He added however, that revenue could exceed projections and see the cap raised higher.

The salary cap also increased by $1 million - to $82.5 million - for the 2022-23 season after sitting at $81.5 million in each of the previous two years.

The salary cap was $79.5 million in 2018-19, up $4.5 million from the previous season.

No playoff changes

Bettman also said Wednesday no changes are planned to NHL's playoff format.

The league switched from a format that saw top seeds take on the eight seed in their conference to the current divisional format in 2014.

"This is working well," Bettman said of the current format Wednesday.

Gary Bettman on the NHL's divisional playoff format: "This is working well." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 15, 2023

The Stanley Cup playoffs will begin this season on Monday, April 17. The Stanley Cup Final is tentatively scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 3.