NHL salary cap set to rise $1M for 2023-24 season

The NHL salary cap is expected to be set at $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The NHL and NHLPA had previously discussed the possibility of bumping up next year's salary cap by a higher increase. Johnston notes that the salary cap staying on schedule is an indication the two sides won't negotiate a higher increase than the $1 million called for in their Memorandum of Understanding.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million, marking was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.

Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:

NHL Salary Cap History Year Salary Cap 2022-23 $82.5M 2021-22 $81.5M 2020-21 $81.5M 2019-20 $81.5M 2018-19 $79.5M 2017-18 $75M 2016-17 $73M 2015-16 $71.4M 2014-15 $69M 2013-14 $64.3M 2012-13 $60M 2011-12 $64.3M 2010-11 $59.4M 2009-10 $56.8M 2008-09 $56.7M 2007-08 $50.3M 2006-07 $44M 2005-06 $39M

Salary cap numbers provided by Cap Friendly.