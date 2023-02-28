Corrado weighs in on Schenn and Karlsson's futures with trade deadline approaching

The NHL sent a memo to teams Tuesday morning saying it will "closely scrutinize" trades involving injured players who are acquired with the intent of keeping them on the long-term injured reserve list until the playoffs.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that this could impact the market for currently injured players like Gustav Nyquist, Sean Monahan and Adam Henrique, among others.

Johnston adds that while the league isn't outright banning any such moves, it will closely investigate transactions to see if they violate the collective bargaining agreement.

According to Johnston, some teams are upset because similar trades have been permitted in the past.

Johnston points out that in April of 2021, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Riley Nash from the Columbus Blue Jackets while he was recovering from a sprained knee and was not activated until the playoffs.

The NHL's trade deadline is this Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET.