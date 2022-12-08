Calgary Flames forward Kevin Rooney, Edmonton Oilers winger Tyler Benson, Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Kaut and New York Rangers centre Ryan Carpenter have been placed on waivers Thursday.

Rooney, 29, has one assist in 17 games with the Flames this season. He had six goals and 12 points in 61 games last season with the Rangers. He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.6 million contract with an average annual value of $1.3 million.

Benson, a second-round pick (32nd overall) by the Oilers in 2016, has zero points in two games with Edmonton this season. He has also appeared in three games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, registering two assists. He is on a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Originally drafted 16th overall by Colorado in 2018, Kaut has a goal and two assists in 18 games with the Avalanche this season. In three games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, he has a goal and three points. He is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Carpenter, 31, has a goal and two assists in 21 games this season with the Rangers. He is on a one-year, $750,000 contract.