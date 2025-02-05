2025 4 Nations Face-off: Standings and Schedule

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off runs from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States taking part.

Tournament Standings

4 Nations Standings RK Team GP W OTW L OTL PTS Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tournament Format

All games are played under NHL rules. ​Each team plays three tournament games, with three (3) points for a regulation win; two (2) points for an OT/shootout win; one (1) point for an OT/shootout loss and no points for a regulation loss. The two teams with the best tournament records advance to a one-game final.

Tournament Schedule

Bell Centre - Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8pm et/5pm pt

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8pm et/5pm pt

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1pm et/10am pt

United States vs. Canada, 8pm et/5pm pt

TD Garden - Boston

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1pm et/10am pt

Sweden vs. United States, 8pm et/5pm pt

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship Game, 8pm et/5pm pt