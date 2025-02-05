2025 4 Nations Face-off: Standings and Schedule
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off runs from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States taking part.
Tournament Standings
4 Nations Standings
|RK
|Team
|GP
|W
|OTW
|L
|OTL
|PTS
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tournament Format
All games are played under NHL rules. Each team plays three tournament games, with three (3) points for a regulation win; two (2) points for an OT/shootout win; one (1) point for an OT/shootout loss and no points for a regulation loss. The two teams with the best tournament records advance to a one-game final.
Tournament Schedule
Bell Centre - Montreal
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Canada vs. Sweden, 8pm et/5pm pt
Thursday, Feb. 13
United States vs. Finland, 8pm et/5pm pt
Saturday, Feb. 15
Finland vs. Sweden, 1pm et/10am pt
United States vs. Canada, 8pm et/5pm pt
TD Garden - Boston
Monday, Feb. 17
Canada vs. Finland, 1pm et/10am pt
Sweden vs. United States, 8pm et/5pm pt
Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship Game, 8pm et/5pm pt