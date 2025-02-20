4 Nations Face-Off MVP remains up for grabs with Hellebuyck, McDavid favourites

A 4 Nations Face-Off tournament MVP will be crowned Thursday and the award appears to be up for grabs heading into the final between Team Canada and the United States.

Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the betting favourite at FanDuel at +250 ahead of the final. Hellebuyck is 2-0 at the tournament, having rested during the Americans meaningless 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday.

Over his two starts - a 6-1 win over Finland and a 3-1 win over Canada - Hellebuyck has a 1.00 GAA and a .957 save percentage.

Canada's Connor McDavid has the second-highest odds for tournament MVP at FanDuel, going off at +290 ahead of puck drop. The Edmonton Oilers superstar has two goals and two assists through three games.

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby enters Thursday's championship game with the tournament lead in points with one goal and four assists through three games. He is +490 to win tournament MVP, ahead of fellow Nova Scotia native Nathan MacKinnon, who is +600 with three goals at the tournament.

The odds drop off from there with American defenceman Zach Werenski next up at +1400, followed by teammates Jack Eichel and Jake Guentzel at +1500. Expected to return to the lineup Thursday, Matthew Tkachuk is +1700, ahead of his brother Brady Tkachuk at +2200. Team USA centre Dylan Larkin is then next up at +6500.

Canada's starting goaltender Jordan Binnington is a +9000 long shot to win tournament MVP. Binnington has started every game for Canada, owning a 2.60 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Team USA captain Auston Matthews is among the group of players with the longest odds listed by FanDuel at +25000,

FanDuel has nothing separating Team USA and Team Canada ahead of Thursday's final with both teams listed at -110. The over/under has been set at 5.5 with the under slightly favoured at -134.