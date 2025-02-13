Keep up to date with all the latest injury updates and news during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

United States

Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck will start Thursday's game against Team Finland, going head to head with Juuse Saros.

Hellebuyck has been the league's best goaltender this season with a 34-7-2 record and a .925 save percentage and a 2.07 GAA.

Saros has struggled this season with an 11-23-6 with an .899 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA with the Nashville Predators. He gets the nod over Vancouver Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Americans have the strongest goaltending group in the tournament with Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman available to them.

Chris Kreider appears set to serve as a healthy scratch after serving as the 13th forward for Team USA in practice on Wednesday.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson skated as the extra player on the blueline. He was a late addition to the roster, replacing Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes.