4 Nations Ice Chips: Crosby on the wing at Team Canada practice

Keep up to date with all the latest injury updates and news during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby on the wing at practice

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby practiced on the wing alongside centre Nathan MacKinnon and winger Mark Stone on Tuesday, a day before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby participated in the team's first practice on Monday, and told reporters afterwards he is 'good to go' for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was on the same line during Monday's practice, but was playing his regular position at centre.

The 37-year-old Crosby's status has been in question due to an upper-body injury suffered last week while playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New Jersey Devils. Crosby has practiced in a limited fashion since the injury but missed both of the Penguins' final two games before the 4 Nations break.

Binnington's in starter's net

Jordan Binnington worked in Team Canada's starter's net on Tuesday as the team prepares for their opening game at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden.

Head coach Jon Cooper has not yet revealed who will start Wednesday's game, but said Monday he would tell the goaltenders of his decision that night.

Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens are the three goaltenders Canada has chosen to roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cooper did reveal Monday that he does not intend to use a rotation for the tournament.

“It’s not like World Championships where there’s a whole bunch of prelim games and you can put guys in and out,” Cooper said. “I think for everybody, that includes forwards, defensemen, everybody, this is it. You lose your first game, now what? And so, everybody’s here to perform and everybody’s going to try to do their best.

“And as a coaching staff, if we don’t feel it’s getting done, then we’ll make a change. But it’s not like anybody can’t do it; somebody’s got to be put in the net first, but I don’t see it being a rotation.”

Binnington won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues, and has a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season. He holds a 15-9-4 record through 39 games.

Hill, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup in Vegas, has a 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Montembeault, with an 18-21-3 record this season, has a .897 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA.

Binnington is the oldest of the three options at 31, with Hill and Montembeault both set to turn 29 later this year.

4 Nations Trophy unveiled

The NHL revealed the trophy the teams will play for at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Tuesday.

In addition to the unnamed cup, the winners of the tournament will also receive gold medals.

Sweden

Defenceman Gustav Forsling was on the ice for Sweden's practice on Tuesday after missing the team's first session on Monday due to illness.

Forsling joined Rasmus Dahlin in the second pairing on defence, leaving Rasmus Andersson to skate with Leo Carlsson on the extra pairing.

Head coach Sam Hallam announced he will not name a starting goaltender until Wednesday, when the team plays their opening game against Canada. Hallam will pick between Linus Ullmark, Filip Gustavsson and Sam Ersson.



United States

The United States stuck with the same lines Tuesday as the ones the team used in their opening practice.

Adam Fox, Jack Eichel, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk operated the team's top power play unit, with Zach Werenski, Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel, Matt Boldy and Brady Tkachuk formed the second unit.