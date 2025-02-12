Keep up to date with all the latest injury updates and news during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sweden

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson will start Wednesday's game against Canada.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark worked in the starter's net during Sweden's gameday, but remained on the ice after Gustavsson.

Gustavsson, 26, has a 22-11-3 record with the Minnesota Wild this season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA. He will go head-to-head with Jordan Binnington, who was named Canada's starter on Tuesday.

Head coach Sam Hallam said he would wait until gameday to name his starter, with the choice between Gustavsson, Ullmark and Sam Ersson.

Ullmark, 31, has a 12-9-2 record this season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. He recently missed roughly a month of action due to a back injury.

Named as an injury replacement for Jacob Markstrom, Ersson is 16-10-3 with a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Canada

Canada held an optional skate on Wednesday, with captain Sidney Crosby and star centre Connor McDavid among those taking part.

United States

Chris Kreider was once again the 13th forward for Team USA as the team held their practice on Wednesday.

The United States will take on Finland in their first game on Thursday.