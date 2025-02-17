Keep up to date with all the latest injury updates and news during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada

Head coach Jon Cooper says "we'll have to wait for that one" on whether defenceman Cale Makar plays against Finland this afternoon.

Makar skated on Sunday alongside forward Travis Konecny in Boston for the optional skate as neither player suited up in the 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday.

Cooper also couldn't commit to Konecny's playing status, saying "depending on how our lineup shapes up, Konecny would come back in and then Seth Jarvis would be out."

Cooper confirmed that Jordan Binnington will get the start this afternoon against Finland.

Binnington has started the previous two games for Canada, including the 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday and the 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday.

"Kid's played great for us and given us a chance to win," said Cooper of the decision.

United States

The Americans are making a number of lineup changes ahead of tonight's final preliminary game against Sweden.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenceman Charlie McAvoy are out while winger Chris Kreider and defenceman Jake Sanderson draw in and goaltender Jake Oettinger will get the start in goal.

Brady Tkachuk added that Matthew will be good to go for Thursday's championship game.

Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body injury) did not skate this morning as Kreider joined Brady Tkachuk and Jack Eichel on a line in place of Matthew.

Tkachuk suffered the injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Canada. He went to the bench in the third period just nine seconds into a shift and skated around several times. He appeared to tell USA assistant coach John Tortorella at one point he “couldn't go,” and took a seat at the end of the American bench. He played just 1:13 in the third and not at all in the final 12-plus minutes of the game.

He has two goals and an assist in two games at the 4 Nations.

The United States have already clinched their spot in the 4 Nations championship game after regulation wins over Finland (6-1) and Canada (3-1).

Finland

The Finns have made a lineup change ahead of this afternoon's game against Canada as forward Joel Armia draws in while Teuvo Teravainen will sit.

Armia sat out of Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden. He played in Finland's opener against the Americans, playing just 9:52 minutes with zero points and four penalty minutes as the Finns lost 6-1.

Teravainen had the lowest ice time on Finland against Sweden with 6:23 minutes of ice time. He has zero points in two tournament games.

Finland confirmed on Sunday that goaltender Kevin Lankinen would start against Canada Monday after backstopping the team against Sweden.