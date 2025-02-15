4 Nations Ice Chips: Tkachuk brothers flanking top line for USA

USA

The top line in practice on Saturday for the United States featured brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk on the left and right wing, respectively, with Jack Eichel at centre.

The Tkachuk brothers were dominant in USA's tournament-opening 6-1 victory over Finland on Thursday, where they combined for four goals.

Team USA skated the following lines in practice:

B.Tkachuk - Eichel - M.Tkachuk

Guentzel - Matthews - Hughes

Miller - Larkin - Boldy

Nelson - Trocheck - Connor

Kreider

Werenski - McAvoy

Hanifin - Fox

Slavin - Faber

Sanderson

Hellebuyck

Oettinger

Swayman

USA is set to take on Canada in a highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It's the first battle at the senior level in international competition for the two nations since 2016.

"A hockey game that you love to be a part of, no matter what experience you've had in the past," said Sidney Crosby, the country's 37-year-old captain coming off Wednesday's three-assist performance in a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden.

"Excited for the challenge."

Canada

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim will shift into the lineup in injured Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore's place and spent Friday's skate beside Drew Doughty.

Canada also appears set to bring in Sam Bennett for their game against Team USA.

Bennett, a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, was wearing bottom-six white in practice Friday, while Travis Konecny was wearing a black jersey, indicating he could be exiting the lineup.