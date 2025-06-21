Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad told reporters Saturday that his camp and the team have discussed a contract extension but nothing material has progressed as of yet.

The former No. 1 overall pick is one of several key Panthers players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1, joining forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, among others.

"Conversations have been had. Obviously, nothing material yet, but they'll be working on it. Things seem to come down to the last minute here," the veteran blueliner said Saturday via team reporter Jameson Olive.

"I've spent 11 years here. ... It's home, and I expect it to be home."

The 29-year-old has spent his entire 11-year career in Florida and helped the Panthers lock up their second straight Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers this week.

He had three goals and 30 assists for 33 points in 56 games during the regular season, but missed a chunk of time down the stretch after being suspended 20 games for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug use policy.

He returned during the playoffs, tallying four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 19 games as the Panthers won their second straight Cup.

Ekblad also spoke about the Panthers' continuing Cup celebrations on Saturday, which have been hard to miss on social media after they wrapped things up Tuesday night.

"We're not toning it down. We just won two Stanley Cups in a row. We deserve to have a good time," he said via Olive.