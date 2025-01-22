TORONTO — Adam Fantilli joked he was paying to play Wednesday.

With a convey of supporters heading south to Scotiabank Arena from nearby Nobleton, Ont., to see his Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 20-year-old centre was happy to cover some of the tickets.

It was money well spent.

Fantilli registered the first hat trick of his career in an emphatic 5-1 victory that pushed Columbus to 7-1-1 over its last nine games and into an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

"It means the world to be able to do that in front of my friends and family," he said. "I'm super grateful that they all came out and I was able to pull that one off."

The No. 3 pick at the 2023 NHL draft scored short-handed in the first period, at even strength in the second and then completed his hat trick with under eight minutes to go in regulation when Toronto pulled its goalie in a desperate attempt to cut the deficit.

"Hell of a game," said Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with 29 saves. "I'm happy for him, I'm proud of him. He's doing great … he's been working his (butt) off."

The Blue Jackets (23-18-7) have needed Fantilli, who was up against Toronto's top line featuring Auston Matthews most of Wednesday, to step into the No. 1 centre role this month with Sean Monahan out injured.

Playing down the middle in the NHL is difficult at the best of times. It's even harder when you're still learning the pro game on the fly.

"He has an offensive game that is fantastic, but you have to keep the puck out of the net," Columbus head coach Dean Evason said. "If he's not committed to do that, he doesn't get looks like he's getting. He was sound, played against one of the best players in the world the majority of the night, and did a really good job."

Fantilli said despite the best performance of his career to date, he very much remains a work in progress.

"I'm just trying to keep chipping away at becoming a better player," said Fantilli, who has 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points across 48 games in 2024-25. "I'm not there yet and I'm going to keep working toward that, but I'm really grateful for the people that have taught me this season and last."

Blue Jackets veteran winger James van Riemsdyk has been impressed with the youngster's approach this season — and Wednesday.

"He was just a beast all over the ice," said the 35-year-old. "That was a pretty big statement game."

Fantilli's mom, Julia, was one of the first people to throw a hat on the ice after her son sealed his hat trick.

"They had some great seats," he said with a smile. "Pretty special to be able to see their faces."

REAVO DROPS 'EM

Toronto enforcer Ryan Reaves fought Columbus counterpart Mathieu Olivier early in the first period.

Reaves' last regular-season fight was April 6 against Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta.

PATCHES OUT

Leafs winger Max Pacioretty (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactively to Saturday.

Head coach Craig Berube acknowledged the 36-year-old will be out "a little longer than day-to-day."

TRADING PLACES

Merzlikins and Matthews were involved in a strange first-period sequence.

The Columbus goaltender dropped his own stick and then latched onto the one belonging to Toronto's captain. Matthews then picked up Merzlikins' stick and tried to continue playing.

Merzlikins was penalized for holding the stick. Matthews got a minor for playing with an illegal stick.

The pair were spotted in the hallway between the locker rooms — along with van Riemsdyk and Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski — sharing a laugh post-game.

"He took my stick out of my hands so I saw his stick and decided to play with his for a second," Matthews told reporters. "I gotta read the rule book, I guess."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.