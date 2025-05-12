Adam Henrique scored a pair, and the Edmonton Oilers lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 after the first period of Game 4 in their second-round series.

Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane each tallied assists in the first period.

Stuart Skinner turned away all five shots he faced for Edmonton, while Vegas' Adin Hill stopped 12 of 14 shots.

Five penalties were called in the opening frame, but neither team was able to score on the man-advantage.

The second goal of the game looked similar to the first, as a scramble for the puck along the boards bounced out to Edmonton again, and Henrique shoveled the puck by Hill and into the net to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead at 13:03.

Evander Kane was given a charging penalty after running over Hill, moments after the Henrique goal.

Vegas found their first golden opportunity just beyond the midway mark of the first period, as a William Karlsson pass found Brayden McNabb all alone in the slot, but Stuart Skinner shot across the crease for the save to keep Vegas off the board.

Brett Howden hacked at Skinner after the play and was whistled for a cross-checking penalty, giving Edmonton their first power play chance of the game.

Edmonton opened the game with a fiery intensity, and the home team ratcheted up the physicality early. A series of strong hits following a successful penalty kill excited the crowd over and over again.

Nick Hague and Trent Frederic got locked up in a furious fight not even five minutes into the period after Hill and Mattias Janmark knocked skates after the whistle.

Janmark was called for a roughing penalty on the play, giving Vegas the game's first power play.

Brown dug in on the forecheck behind the Golden Knights' net, won a battle for the puck and found Henrique waiting alone outside the crease.

Henrique fired the puck over Hill's shoulder to give Edmonton the lead just 1:27 into the period.

The fast start was needed for Edmonton after suffering Reilly Smith's game winner with only 0.4 seconds remaining in the third period in Game 3.

Edmonton seeks a possible 3-1 series lead with the action set to return to Vegas for Game 5, while the Golden Knights are looking to even the series with a second-consecutive road win.