The Edmonton Oilers are 20 minutes away from forcing the Stanley Cup Final to a deciding Game 7 in Florida as they lead the Panthers 3-0 after the second period.

Adam Henrique kept the Oilers momentum going to open the period as he found the net :46 seconds into the frame to stake them to the two-goal lead.

Mattias Janmark feathered the pass that led to the second Oilers goal.

Zach Hyman got in on a breakaway and buried one at the 18:20 mark of the period to give the Oilers the 3-0 lead they now enjoy at intermission.

The biggest moment of the period however, could be the goal that didn’t count.

Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov scored 10 seconds after Henrique increased the Oilers lead, but the goal was taken off the board after a coach’s challenge for offside.

Warren Foegele opened the scoring for the Oilers at the 7:27 mark of the opening period when he fired a pass from Leon Draisaitl and fired it past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Stuart Skinner has turned away all 13 shots he has seen in net for the Oilers

Bobrovsky has stopped 12 of 15 shots he has faced in net for the Panthers.

The Panthers have not been able to put the Oilers away after winning the first three games of the series.

The Stanley Cup was in the building for Game 4, but Edmonton avoided the sweep with an 8-1 blowout victory on home ice.

The series then returned to Sunrise, Florida, but again the Panthers were denied the chance to lift the Cup for the first time in franchise history as the Oilers won 5-3 to force the series back to Edmonton for Game 6.