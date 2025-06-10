Adam Klapka has signed a two-year extension with the Calgary Flames worth $2.5 million that carries a $1.25 million AAV, the team announced on Tuesday.

Klapka, 24, experienced his first extended stay in the NHL this season, scoring six goals and finishing with 10 points in 31 games.

The Prague native played in six games in the 2023-24 season.

In 33 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this year, Klapka scored 14 goals and added 12 assists for 26 points.

The Flames (41-27-14) missed the playoffs by the smallest of margins this year, as their 96 points tied with the St. Louis Blues, who qualified on regulation wins.