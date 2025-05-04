Adam Lowry scored the winner at the 16:08 mark of the second overtime frame to complete a late rally as the Winnipeg Jets advanced to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Down two goals with under two minutes to play in regulation, Vladislav Namestnikov scored with the extra skater on the ice to make it a 3-2 game, before Cole Perfetti potted the equalizer with 1.6 seconds remaining to send the contest to overtime.

It was Perfetti’s second goal of the evening after he scored in the second period to get the Jets on the board.

Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph, and Radek Faksa were the goal scorers for St. Louis.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves on 29 shots, while Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 47 shots in the loss.

The Jets will now play the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs.

More to come.