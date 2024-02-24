Adam Ruzicka cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday and will have his contract terminated by the Arizona Coyotes, reports TSN's Chris Johnston.

The National Hockey League Players' Association has up to 60 days to file a grievance on his behalf.

The 24-year-old centre is without a point in three games with the Coyotes since being claimed off of waivers from the Calgary Flames last month. He had three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Flames prior to the move.

The native of Slovakia was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded 14 goals with 26 assists over 117 career games in the NHL.