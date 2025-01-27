LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made 32 saves, Tanner Pearson had his first game-winning goal of the season and Vegas beat Florida.

The Golden Knights came in losers of seven of their last nine and got a much-needed victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions to open their three-game homestand.

Brayden McNabb, Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl also scored for Vegas, and Nic Roy had three assists. Anton Lundell scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 22 shots.

The Panthers were playing their fourth road game in six nights and were on the second leg of a back-to-back after beating San Jose 7-2 on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division, moving a point in front of Edmonton.