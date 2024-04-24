Adrian Kempe struck twice for the Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty also found the net as they lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 after the first period of Game 2 of their first-round series. Brett Kulak had the marker for the Oilers in the first period.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Kempe got the Kings on the board at the 3:19 mark of the opening frame snapping the puck past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar picked up the lone assist on the ice breaking goal.

The 27-year-old doubled the Kings’ advantage at 14:57 tipping a Kopitar pass into the Oilers’ net to make the score 2-0.

Kulak got the Oilers on the board at the 17:33 mark, firing the puck past Cam Talbot to cut the lead to 2-1.

Doughty responded 29 seconds later, scoring on a breakaway pass from Viktor Arvidsson to restore the two-goal lead for the Kings.

Cam Talbot made nine saves in net for the Kings, while Skinner turned away four shots for the Oilers in the first period.