Kempe scores twice as Kings lead Oilers after first period of Game 2
Adrian Kempe struck twice for the Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty also found the net as they lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 after the first period of Game 2 of their first-round series. Brett Kulak had the marker for the Oilers in the first period.
The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Kempe got the Kings on the board at the 3:19 mark of the opening frame snapping the puck past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.
Kings captain Anze Kopitar picked up the lone assist on the ice breaking goal.
The 27-year-old doubled the Kings’ advantage at 14:57 tipping a Kopitar pass into the Oilers’ net to make the score 2-0.
Kulak got the Oilers on the board at the 17:33 mark, firing the puck past Cam Talbot to cut the lead to 2-1.
Doughty responded 29 seconds later, scoring on a breakaway pass from Viktor Arvidsson to restore the two-goal lead for the Kings.
Cam Talbot made nine saves in net for the Kings, while Skinner turned away four shots for the Oilers in the first period.The Oilers took Monday's Game 1, 7-4 on the strength of a hat trick by Zach Hyman and five assists from Connor McDavid.